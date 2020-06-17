The roaring flames of a 10-alarm rice dryer blaze in Garwood were beaten down by volunteer firefighters Sunday night before it burned to the ground.
No one was injured in the fire which could be seen as far away as Nada, but due to age, officials say it’s unlikely the Stallman rice dryer would reopen.
The dryer was empty when the fire started, but rain was moving through the area making lightning the likely cause.
“The point of origin is on top of the dryer. There’s no way it could have been arson. They would have had to break in and climb a wooden ladder 10 stories high,” Garwood Volunteer Fire Chief Todd Krenek said Monday.
A passerby saw the flames on FM 1693 around 9 p.m. Sunday and called for help.
Krenek immediately summoned volunteer firefighters, tanker trucks and pumpers from El Campo, Eagle Lake, Columbus, Rock Island, Weimar, Sheridan, Hungerford, Wharton, Glen Flora and Midfield. El Campo and Columbus VFDs added their aerial ladder trucks to the effort, assistance Krenek said was vital in the fight.
“We set up the tower to knock it down up high,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Monday.
The El Campo truck was able to reach the top of the dryer with a pounding stream pumped from below as was the Columbus VFD.
“Everybody did a fantastic job and nobody got hurt,” George said. In all, ECVFD sent 12 firefighters to the scene and six units.
The aerial ladders were supported by dozens of firefighters on the ground manning hoses and working a tanker relay to ensure there was enough water supply to battle the fire three miles from the nearest hydrant.
“We used all Garwood water. We pumped more than 100,000 gallons. We never ran out,” Krenek said.
The blaze was contained by 1 a.m. although many of the departments stayed on scene several hours after that to ensure all hot spots were doused.
“The dryer won’t likely reopen just because of its age and the cost of repairs, but it did not burn down. If you had just driven by today, you might not realize there was a fire,” Krenek said of the 10,000 facility that has been in operation since 1954.
The fight was a team effort, Krenek said, from the volunteers who gave up a nights rest to battle the blaze to the town of Garwood which keeps the water pumping to the Eagle Lake Ladies Auxiliary which leapt into action as well, making sandwiches and distributing them along with cold drinks on scene.
Colorado County EMS also responded, providing an ambulance just in case. Thankfully, Krenek said, it wasn’t needed. No firefighters were hurt or suffered any heat-related difficulties.
For Garwood VFD, it was the first test of a 3,000-gallon Peterbuilt Deep South pumper/tanker delivered this month. Purchased via a $200,000 cost share grant from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service, the apparatus is equipped with a Compressed Air Foam System. “It made a call in Eagle Lake Friday, but it really wasn’t used. This was its first Garwood call and the first real test. It pumped 21,120 gallons and did real well,” Krenek said.”
