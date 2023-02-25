A West Loop modular-home park goes back before El Campo City Council Monday with the creator requesting less stringent rules in his Planned Development Agreement than he initially requested and the right to drill a water well.
White Wing Estates, developed by Joe “Cuatro” Strack near Treehouse Furniture, was envisioned as a strictly controlled rental lot neighborhood where modular homes would be rolled in and their wheels removed to mimic standard housing as close as possible.
But required porches, multiple trees per lot and other initially agreed upon requirements have proven to be expensive and Strack has requested changes.
The issue went before the Planning & Zoning Commission multiple times with commissioners requesting specifics before settling on a recommendation this month.
Required trees have been reduced from per lot from four to two, metal roofs will now be allowed, steps rather than porches will be acceptable, houses will no longer be required to have a street facing window and tenants will now be responsible for skirting among changes should council agree.
In a separate agenda item, council will consider reducing the acreage needed to request a water well in the city limits from 25 to 15. Strack has requested drilling one for irrigation purposes in his development, but does not have 25 acres.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
New Body Cameras? The El Campo Police Department wants permission to see a Governor’s Office grant to replace body cameras. Like the Wharton County Sheriff’s Department, the ECPD has found itself without technical support for repairs or other issues on its body cameras.
If ultimately granted, the move would provide the city with 75 percent of the almost $48,000 cost.
Lighted Pickle Ball Courts? City Council is asked to provide AEP-Texas with a five-foot utility easement, that if granted will help get the new Friendship Park pickle ball courts lit.
Retirement Recognition: Larry Staff and Stephen Helterbridle will be recognized for their service as they retire Monday, Staff has served the citizenry for 19 years and Helterbridle for 25 years.
