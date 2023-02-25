A West Loop modular-home park goes back before El Campo City Council Monday with the creator requesting less stringent rules in his Planned Development Agreement than he initially requested and the right to drill a water well.

White Wing Estates, developed by Joe “Cuatro” Strack near Treehouse Furniture, was envisioned as a strictly controlled rental lot neighborhood where modular homes would be rolled in and their wheels removed to mimic standard housing as close as possible.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.