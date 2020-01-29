WHARTON – Wharton County Junior College’s new $1.7 million Corbett baseball park opens Sunday with free admission, a short ceremony, inaugural game and hot dogs.
The WCJC Pioneers will face the Coastal Bend College Cougars after the first pitch is thrown out by benefactor Duncan Corbett.
“We hope that community members from the college’s service area join us for the grand opening,” said Zina Carter, WCJC’s director of marketing, communications and advancement. “The event offers a wonderful opportunity for guests to visit the beautiful Wharton campus, to celebrate the park opening and to enjoy a baseball game.”
With Corbett Park, the Pioneers’ home field will actually be at home. In prior years, the junior college team played on the Wharton ISD field allowing the school district use of Pioneer Gym, the WCJC tennis courts and the Pioneer Student Center for special events.
The new facility seats 440 along with a concession stand, batting cages, renovated restrooms and press box.
Bigger than the previous park, the center field wall moves back 30 feet from 360 feet to 390 feet for a home run.
Although he did not attend school at WCJC, Corbett, a Houston resident friend of WCJC President Betty McCrohan, provided a major portion of the park’s funding.
“Duncan Corbett has been an integral part of this project and I want to publicly thank him for his generosity,” McCrohan said. “Mr. Corbett’s generosity has afforded WCJC one of the best ballparks in the region.”
WCJC Pioneers baseball has produced 13 MLB-drafted players since 1968.
Two are still with teams: Glenn Sparkman of Ganado (final season at WCJC 2013) is a pitcher. Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2013, he currently plays for them. Spencer Griffin of Richmond (final season at WCJC 2017) is an outfielder. Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, he currently plays for one of their minor league teams.
Corbett Field gates open at noon Sunday, Feb. 2 with hot dogs, drinks and memorabilia available while they last. The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. with the first pitch set for 2 p.m.
The ballpark is located on Horton Foote Drive on WCJC’s Wharton campus, 911 Boling Hwy.
