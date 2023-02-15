El Campo’s economy has been in decline for four months now with city officials pleading for the public to shop local and making “what if” plans for the fiscal year.

Sales tax rebates, the city’s primary economic indicator, are down $85,724 just this month (a 12.97 percent loss). Two months into 2023, the balance sheet is at minus $133,250. Sales tax rebates were down $10,729 in December and $63,407 in November, bringing the 2023 fiscal year deficit to $207,386.

