El Campo’s economy has been in decline for four months now with city officials pleading for the public to shop local and making “what if” plans for the fiscal year.
Sales tax rebates, the city’s primary economic indicator, are down $85,724 just this month (a 12.97 percent loss). Two months into 2023, the balance sheet is at minus $133,250. Sales tax rebates were down $10,729 in December and $63,407 in November, bringing the 2023 fiscal year deficit to $207,386.
The City of El Campo’s biggest revenue stream is sales tax rebates, the 1.5 percent cut of 8.25 percent tax paid on most goods. A portion of that rebate also funds the City Development Corporation of El Campo in its efforts to attract new business and industry.
“I encourage all citizens to shop local, it helps fund our budget and keep our property tax rate low,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent. In 2010, the city cut almost $240,000 from its budget in March.
At the time, Sladek was the finance director under City Manager John Steelman. “We took steps in March to mitigate the loss. We’ve got a large fund balance (right now) and are looking at opportunities to reduce the budget,” she said.
Each individual purchase in an El Campo store or online within the city limits helps, but the sales tax businesses pay is vital as well.
“We’ve seen our top taxpayer slide into the second and third slot. We’re hopeful that we hold the numbers, but anticipate possible declines for the remainder of the year,” Sladek said.
In February, Tractor Supply Company is listed as the city’s top taxpayer with Walmart and HEB following behind. Mustang Machinery and McCoy’s round out the top five. Amazon ranked ninth in city taxpayers this month.
The city ended 2022 up 3.05 percent on sales tax rebates with $5.6 million collected. In 2021 sales tax returns were up 13.76 percent. In 2020, rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
Wharton County’s sales tax rebates are down roughly $22,000 for the second month in a row from $388,816 to $366,431, a 5.75 percent loss. So far in 2023, the county is down 6.01 percent.
Commissioners saw a 1.23 percent gain in 2022, and revenues leaped 27.68 percent in 2021. The last calendar year Wharton County experienced a loss was 2014, when the sales tax rebates were down 1.2 percent.
The state comptroller’s office check to the City of Wharton rose from $284,409 to $299,338 in February, a 5.24 percent gain. Wharton is up 5.96 percent this year. That city finished 2022 with rebates up 5.3 percent and 2021 rose 14.63 percent. Sales tax in Wharton was down 0.29 percent in 2020.
East Bernard rebates were down 10.33 percent from $58,106 to $52,099 in February and are down 3.98 percent in 2023.
