New STAAR testing protocols both change how the test is administered and will delay how quickly results are known.
Texas requires students take STAAR tests to track their performance and determine whether they advance to the next grade.
“This year’s test design is new and will require students to interact with the questions in a different way. With the exception of (English), all tests in the past were just multiple choice. Students will now see questions that require them to type in short answer responses, select points on graphs, select answers from a drop down menu, select more than one correct answer from a set of possible answers, and drag and drop to a given area. This is just to name a few,” El Campo ISD Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary said.
Students are STAAR tested starting in third grade and continuing through high school, taking reading and math from third through eight grade, writing in fourth and seventh, science in fifth and eighth and social studies in eighth. As well, high school students must take and pass algebra one, English one and two, biology and U.S. History as well as optionally algebra two and English three at the district’s discretion. However these changes are unlikely to effect graduating seniors.
“The majority of the seniors have already met their EOC requirements for graduation. Students take those tests as 9th-11th graders, so we are only talking about a few that would still be working on that requirement,” Stary said.
STAAR test results are graded via four outcomes rather than letter or numerical scores: did not meet expectations, approaches, meets and masters expectations. Students grades will likely change with the new format.
“With the new type of open-ended response questions, results will be delayed beyond the usual schedule to allow for a longer scoring time. Therefore, cut-off points for certain metrics have not been determined yet and will be set later this summer,” Louise ISD Head of Curriculum Kathryn Peterson said.
With the more involved testing scheme, scores will likely come back later than normal.
“While we hope to still get High School End of Course results in a timely manner, we do not plan to get third through eighth grade results until August,” Stary said.
Despite the difficulties at comparing test scores before and after campus shutdowns, cores have generally been on the rise for El Campo students.
“It’s hard to compare Pre-COVID to Post-COVID because of so many variables. However, we did see an increase in most of our scores last year in comparison to the previous year and when compared to the state, we did well in many areas. Having students in person is definitely more beneficial for their learning experience compared to when we had to provide it virtually,” Stary said.
