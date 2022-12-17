El Campo ISD trustees unanimously approved the first campus Guardian plans Wednesday following a two-hour closed session, furthering efforts to allow employees to carry firearms in some, not yet outlined, capacity.
State-recognized and certified instructors from Strategos International, a defense firm in Independence, Mo., have been selected to train school district employees.
“Training will be conducted and led by nationally recognized professionals that exceed the state requirements. Guardians will be trained with a proactive and defensive approach to protecting our students, staff and school from violent attacks. Once Guardians have been board approved and certified, yearly training requirements will be mandated. After initial certification, training will include practice range training with a firearm,” Callaghan said.
The district has a specific suite of characteristics in mind for Guardians.
“An ideal Guardian would possess many characteristics including: calmness during stressful conditions, highly skilled with a willingness to continue to improve, a compassionate heart, decisive with strong decision making skills, and with courage to make extremely tough and critical decisions,” Callaghan said, adding those skills would be “In defensive techniques in those highly stressful situations, and skill and accuracy with firearms.”
Each armed employee must be approved through trustees, an authorization that can revoked if deemed necessary.
“Dismissal from the Guardian Program could be initiated for a variety of reasons, including misconduct and failure to comply with mandatory training requirements, for example,” Callaghan said.
Both start up and rolling costs are being budgeted for ECISD’s training and arming staff, although the district’s 2023-24 budget has yet to be adopted.
Firearms will be funded, although not directly purchased for staff by ECISD, Callaghan said.
“The initial training is expected to be approximately $1,000 per person. Additional expenses are expected to be an allotment for a firearm, range ammunition, classroom gun safes and psychological testing,” Callaghan said.
Trustee Position 1 Kathy Smith has been the one trustee to vote against Guardian proposals, but aligned with her fellow trustees during the Wednesday meeting.
“I’m just one part of the puzzle and I believe in unity, and this way, even though I have my opinions, I can to work together with the board. I can agree to disagree, I can be more effective and oversee as not-a-negative person, I want to move forward as a unified force. I will be on board when we do things and I can help make it safe,” Smith said.
In the same session, trustees unanimously approved a $320,651.40 expense to replace the district’s phone infrastructure, from Flexile systems out of San Antonio
Trustee Ed Erwin was not present for the meeting.
