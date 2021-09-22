The Ricebirds’ marching band will count on student leaders and young up and comers as they head into their first competition of the year in October.
ECISD will face off against familiar foes and play host in their first UIL competition on Oct. 16 in Ricebird Stadium.
Despite performing well in the first few games to start the season, second-year band director Rolando Cantu still wants to see more from his students.
“Honestly, I feel like we are struggling to find our identity to start the year,” Cantu said. “We are doing great on the field, but we don’t know who we are yet, and it shows a lot in practice.”
The ECISD band is coming off of a year filled with recognition after going more than 10 years without bringing a trophy to the school. Last year was Cantu’s first year as band director after 25 years under the previous leadership of Mark Van Gorp.
“I just don’t want people to think last year was a fluke. These kids have something special going on here, and they just need to realize it,” Cantu said. “Our drum majors need to step it up and take the reigns from me because I can only do so much.”
There are 105 total members in the high school band and four drum majors in charge of helping Cantu take control of students while in practice and during performances.
The drum majors have embraced their roles and have meshed well together to start the year, but need to focus on leadership, Cantu said.
“We are still learning from Mr. Cantu, but we all need to be better,” Viktorin said. “We are still trying to find our identity, but we feel like we will get there. It’s only a matter of time.”
The drum majors have not been the only students to take on a more prominent leadership role.
“We have seen a lot from our drum majors, but students like Eve Trevino and Miles Shaffer have gone above and beyond for us this year,” Cantu said. “Especially Trevino, she is just a freshman, but you can tell by everything she does that she is dedicated to this band and our mission.”
Trevino plays the clarinet and has been participating in band since middle school.
“I chose not to do as many extracurriculars this year, so it has helped me focus on band,” Trevino said. “I just want to get better. Cantu really helps us be ourselves in practice, and we have a lot of fun.”
Senior leaders have also noticed the work ethic of Trevino and Shaffer.
“We are lucky to have those two, Shaffer is hilarious, but when it gets down to business, he knows what he is doing,” Breland said. “They are both doing great and making people around them better.”
Despite the up and down start to the season, Cantu is confident students will be ready by the time competition starts.
“I have been worried, to be honest, but then days like today make me realize just how far these kids have gone,” Cantu said. “Today’s practice was amazing, and the kids showed a side of themselves I don’t think they even know is there. Today gives me confidence that last year wasn’t a fluke, and we are ready.”
