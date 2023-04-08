Only 58 of Texas’ 254 counties reported a child killed by abuse in 2022. Wharton County was one of them.
“(The Wharton County Crisis Center Forensic Medical Examination facility conducted) 101 examinations last year; an increase of almost 20 percent from last year,” Crisis Center Executive Director Kelli Wright-Nelson said. “Last year we provided services to 284 children in Matagorda County and 217 in Wharton County ... The Crisis Center provided 9,744 nights of shelter to women and children leaving abusive homes (328 children) ... This year the trend is very similar to last year’s numbers.”
After the number of child abuse fatalities dipped 10-year low in 2017, at 58 statewide, the number of fatalities increased the following year, peaking in 2019 at 94, according to the Child Fatality and Near Fatality Annual Report created by the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.
Last year there were 76 physical child abuse fatalities statewide and 106 neglect fatalities over the same year. Wharton County is on that fatality list, with two child fatalities.
Child abuse rates in Wharton County lead statewide averages with 41.8 per 1,000 children listed in maltreatment reports filed as compared to the statewide average of 39.4 per 1,000 in 2020, the most recent report available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Wharton County’s reported rates represent 449 reports made to the The National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System (NCANDS) that year.
Concern over the abuse has prompted local organizations to extend services to residents who need emergency access to help including just a safe place to spend the night.
Knowing the signs of child abuse, and the citizen’s responsibilities if abuse is suspected, is paramount to getting someone out of that situation, officials with the Crisis Center say.
Texas Family Code stipulates that “A person having reasonable cause to believe that a child’s physical or mental health or welfare has been adversely affected by abuse or neglect by any person shall immediately make a report,” or otherwise, see something, say something.
“Also, everyone in the State of Texas is a mandatory reporter of child abuse ... if there is a question of whether or not the abuse is occurring, than a report should be made. It is not our jobs to determine if there is abuse, but if we suspect it we must report it,” Wright-Nelson said.
Some of the signs to keep an eye out for are:
• Unexplained injuries, such as bruises
• Extreme behaviors, such as excessive crying, truancy or running away
• Poor hygiene and unsuitable clothing
• Excessive fear of parent(s), caregiver(s) or going home
• Depression or excessive crying
• Poor peer relationships or inability to relate to children of the same age
• Sudden change in behavior
• Constant hunger, tiredness or lack of energy
• Attention-seeking behaviors
Reports must be made within 48 hours to the Texas Abuse Hotline at (800) 252-5400.
Help is available for those who have been victimized, “The first step is to believe someone, reassure them it was not their fault and that they are not alone. Refer that person to a local Crisis Center for services and avoid judgment. There is specialized help always available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Wright-Nelson said.
The Crisis Center is hosting two events to honor survivors of child abuse and sexual assault during the month of April.
An observance at the Matagorda County Courthouse will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21 and the Wharton County event will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Wharton County Courthouse.
“This community event is meant to spread and promote awareness and prevention of sexual assault and child abuse. There will be children’s activities, food trucks and an honorary luminaria lighting sessions for the survivors we provided services to in 2022,” Wright-Nelson said.
