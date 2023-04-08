Too Many Pinwheels

Pastor Becca Newcomb of First United Methodist Church in Wharton pauses for a moment of silence before leading a prayer in recognition of the 51 children Gulf Coast CASA served last year in Wharton County. A ceremony with the placement of blue pinwheels in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month was held Wednesday morning on the Wharton County Courthouse lawn.

Only 58 of Texas’ 254 counties reported a child killed by abuse in 2022. Wharton County was one of them.

“(The Wharton County Crisis Center Forensic Medical Examination facility conducted) 101 examinations last year; an increase of almost 20 percent from last year,” Crisis Center Executive Director Kelli Wright-Nelson said. “Last year we provided services to 284 children in Matagorda County and 217 in Wharton County ... The Crisis Center provided 9,744 nights of shelter to women and children leaving abusive homes (328 children) ... This year the trend is very similar to last year’s numbers.”

