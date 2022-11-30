A 19-year-old Houston man stands accused of placing 12-people in jeopardy, spraying bullets at Wharton’s Riverbend Apartments on June 26.
Two people – an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy – were injured in the case. No information was released at the time on how many shots were fired.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a 13-count indictment against Jerome Clayton Sanford Jr. of 14722 Cypress Creek in Houston this month charging him with single count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and 12 counts of deadly conduct for his alleged actions on June 26.
Sanford had been arrested by Wharton PD on Aug. 13 on 14 warrants for deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting. Brought in to the Wharton County Jail, Sanford posted a $150,000 bond and was released two days later.
Two months later, the Bay City Police Department was hunting Sanford for yet another shooting at an apartment complex, one that proved deadly for a 21-year-old man.
Multiple gunshots were reported at the Roland Hilliard Apartments in Bay City on Oct. 11.
“Subsequent calls to the police department dispatch center reported a man was down in the parking lot of the apartment complex,” according to a Bay City PD statement.
As the hunt intensified, Wharton PD announced Sanford was a suspect in multiple shootings in that city.
