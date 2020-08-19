Thursday will be the day 100 Club of Wharton County members make sure law enforcers receive a salute, albeit not in the traditional sit-down banquet.
Instead, the club’s annual event will be broadcast on Facebook Live from an undisclosed location.
An officer, dispatcher/support staffer and citizen of the year are typically named for the El Campo Police Department, Wharton Police Department, Wharton County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Public Safety – Pierce Station at each banquet along with recognitions for outstanding 100 club members.
Check out the Wharton County 100 Club Facebook Page from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 if you want to watch it live or look for coverage in an upcoming edition of the El Campo Leader-News.
