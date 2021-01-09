Louise ISD trustees discussed emergency paid employee leave for a COVID-19 diagnosis, bus repairs and more at their December meet.
The school board met on Dec. 14 and unanimously voted to extend emergency paid sick leave benefits for district employees who test positive for COVID-19. The paid leave is required by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, but was set to end at the end of December.
LISD employees receive 10 days of paid emergency sick leave if they test positive for COVID-19 and are required to quarantine.
Budget amendments were unanimously approved as part of the consent agenda. The district budget was amended to account for $81,169 to be used for employee bonuses, which the board approved in November.
Budget funds were also used for $6,009 in bus repairs, trustee November election costs of $4,000, the hiring of a new maintenance worker for $40,000 salary and benefits, and the district’s contributed portion of $9,661 for new elementary school swings, which cost $15,686 total.
Also discussed at the Dec. 14 meeting:
• The school board discussed purchasing turf grass and a mower for the district’s football, softball and baseball fields. The estimated cost of this project, without installation costs, is estimated at about $7,200. No action was taken by trustees.
• The district’s 2020-2021 Wellness Handbook was approved in a 7-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.