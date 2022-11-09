Illnesses strike Louise school district staff, kids

COVID and other illnesses return to Louise ISD forestalling activities and prompting a district-wide cleaning.

Three teachers and the Louise Elementary principal are out ill, stalling campus events, like STEM Night, for health and safety reasons, as well as prompting an overall campus cleaning.

