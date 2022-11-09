Illnesses strike Louise school district staff, kids

COVID and other illnesses return to Louise ISD forestalling activities and prompting a district-wide cleaning.
Three teachers and the Louise Elementary principal are out ill, stalling campus events, like STEM Night, for health and safety reasons, as well as prompting an overall campus cleaning.
“We have several teachers who are ill, so we feel it is best to reschedule the event so we can thoroughly disinfect our building. We did have to get substitutes for the teachers who are out. Hoping that with the deep cleaning we are doing, we can avoid the spread of germs as much as possible,” Louise Elementary Principal Lori Heard said via email.
STEM day hasn’t been rescheduled at this point.
It’s not just staff missing days at Louise ISD.
“We have had several students out with strep throat and the flu,” Heard said.
“We have had what I would consider the normal allergies, stomach bug and a couple of COVID (cases). It seems the COVID symptoms are not as bad as before, but we are still spraying the disinfectant in all of the buildings and classrooms,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Louise ISD had decided to continue some of the sanitation protocols instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, notably keeping hand sanitizers at regular places across the campuses.
Scientists writing for Nature predict a fall and winter wave of COVID cases as the weather cools, but infection and hospitalization rates are still unclear moving forward.
In addition to COVID, we’re likely to see flu cases rise as flu season continues into winter, with cases peaking around December as reported by the CDC.
