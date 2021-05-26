The U.S. Army didn’t ask Daniel Falcon if he wanted to serve, it told him when to show up.
He’s been doing his duty ever since, 49 years after that two-year term of drafted service ended.
It’s about patriotism, said Falcon, now the commander of El Campo’s American Legion Craig-Harriss Post 251. It’s about service.
“This younger generation ... they want to live for themselves, but they don’t understand how they got that freedom,” he said while sitting in the Leader-News office Friday.
Falcon was there to get information about the post’s Memorial Day observance at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, hoping more would come to honor the men and women who gave their lives.
His family was lucky – he and his six brothers all served in the military and all made it home; five during the Vietnam years.
An El Campo High School graduate, Falcon was 113 pounds and 5’3” tall, working in a local rice mill when he received a draft notification in 1970.
He had less than 30 days to report and, like so many during that era, Falcon decided he was going to marry his sweetheart before he faced whatever Uncle Sam had in store.
“Sylvia, my wife, had two weeks to prepare a wedding, but she got it done,” Falcon said.
The March 19, 1970 event was just days before he was shipped to Fort Polk, La., for basic training.
Ultimately, the Army put a typewriter rather than a rifle in Falcon’s hands. Promoted to sergeant, he worked in a trainee induction office in Louisiana during his term of service.
Six months after his tour started, his wife was able to join him there.
“I have no regrets. How could anyone regret growing up there, seeing all the different types of people. They were from Illinois, Florida, California. There were only two or three from Texas, all those men growing up together,” he said.
His brother, Manuel, had already served 20 years in the Air Force, and brother Antonio Jr. three years overseas in Germany with the U.S. Army.
During the Vietnam era, the rest of the Falcon boys were drafted. Brother Rudolph did six years in the National Guard, Clarence two years in the Army stationed in El Paso, Lawrence two years in the Army and Daniel’s twin brother Israel two years in Vietnam with the U.S. Army.
“He was Radar, like in M*A*S*H. He was a clerk,” Falcon said. M*A*S*H, an award-winning CBS television show from 1972 to 1983, was a comedy set in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital or MASH. It featured the comedy antics of a team of doctors and other personnel set in the backdrop of the Korean War.
After returning to El Campo, Falcon stayed active in service, in the Legion rather than in Army OD green while working 32 years with Halliburton.
During its annual Memorial Day observance, the El Campo post also honors Legionnaires who died during the previous year. These are men and women who served in the Armed Forces, returned to civilian life and ultimately
died, some a half century or more later.
“I hope people come out. These men, they served for the people of this country. They didn’t serve for themselves,” Falcon said.
Now 72 years old, Falcon said he’s worried that Memorial Day observances in El Campo may not last much longer.
“The average age (in the Legion) is between 79 and 82. Many are in nursing homes or stay with family who don’t bring them (to meetings and functions). It will probably be gone in the next five to six years,” Falcon said.
The El Campo area has plenty of veterans who served after the Vietnam era, those who volunteered serving stateside and those who served in combat in Iraq, Afghanistan and other locales.
But those veterans aren’t joining the Legion.
“This younger generation, they served, but there is still no patriotism. They did their time, but they did not follow through,” Falcon said. “I love my freedom. I love the freedom I have to speak out my opinion, the freedom to attend the religious church of my choice.”
For Falcon, that instilled an obligation to serve; one that lingers still today.
