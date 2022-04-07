El Campo officials want to hear from the public on everything from policing concerns to trash, school district policies to building code requirements.
The program, known as the Community Connection, will start with four public meetings, one in each city council district.
“They can bring their issues in the neighborhood to us or if they don’t have any issues they can just come out and meet us,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said.
Each session will be an informal meet and greet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sessions will be:
• District 1: Tuesday, April 19 at El Campo City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson.
• District 2: Wednesday, April 20 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios.
• District 3: Tuesday, April 26 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I.
• District 4: Wednesday, April 27 at the El Campo High School Auditorium, 600 W. Norris.
The district’s city council representative will be at the session along with representatives from the police department, public works, EMS, volunteer fire department, municipal court and school district.
“The whole purpose is to get the discussion started face to face,” Williamson said.
Maybe you as a resident are concerned with blight in your area, you’d like to see more visible police patrols, more streetlights, sidewalks or want to address a concern with trash collection, this is a session you may want to attend.
“We work for them (the general public),” Williamson said. “We’re hoping for a good turnout.”
If people need to hold a confidential meeting, an appointment can be set for later.
The city hopes to hold additional meetings in the future. “We’ll have to see what kind of response we get.”
A Spanish-speaking city employee will be on hand to act as an interpretor if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.