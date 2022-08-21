Tax rate talks tops LISD board meeting

Budgetary season rolls on as Louise ISD looks to set its new tax rate and budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Starting at 6:45 p.m. Monday Aug. 22. Louise trustees will be holding a public hearing 15 minutes before the school board meeting.
“It appears that values in Louise are $367,520,270 ... and that’s after all adjustments and abatements, all the changes from your assessed value to the taxable value,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The superintendent will propose a tax rate of 94.29 cents per $100 of taxable home value, almost two cents lower than the 2021 rate of 96.03 cents per $100.
Louise ISD’s new rate, if approved, would net a house worth $100,000 after adjustments and deductions, an annual tax bill of $942.90, a decrease of $17.40 from last year to this.
It’s important to note that a lower tax rate doesn’t necessarily mean a lower tax bill if your evaluation rose faster than the tax rate dropped.
After Texas voters approved an increase in the homeowners exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 this year, Louise ISD homes still saw an increase in average value of $1,710.
