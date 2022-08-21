Tax rate talks tops LISD board meeting

Budgetary season rolls on as Louise ISD looks to set its new tax rate and budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Budgetary season rolls on as Louise ISD looks to set its new tax rate and budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Starting at 6:45 p.m. Monday Aug. 22. Louise trustees will be holding a public hearing 15 minutes before the school board meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.