A proposed West Loop apartment project got city council’s unanimous approval Monday, six years after the El Campo development effort got under way.
TriArc 5 officials hope to have Phase 1 of the two-story town home and three-story apartments of Creekside operational by 2023 or late 2022.
“Today was a great success with the final city council approval of Creekside Apartments. We look forward to building the quality, market rate housing that El Campo has needed for many years,” TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News.
City council approval was the company’s last political hurdle, coming with a request that developers try to save as many trees as they can and be good neighbors for other developers in the area.
William Key and Steve Cooper, both businessmen and developers for land behind the TriArc property, again offered reservations although both said they were not against apartments. Key asked that the gated development’s planned back fence be eight to 10 feet tall, that trees be preserved and that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers address drainage while Cooper echoed the fence request.
“I appreciate the steps of the city, Planning & Zoning, TriArc ... this will, by far, be the largest development the city has seen ... It’s not something to be taken lightly,” Key said.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris questioned Key’s and Cooper’s interests. “Who do they represent ... themselves?” she asked.
A councilwoman for 28 years, Harris recalled a previous North Wharton apartment effort that had been quashed.
“One Zalman tried to build apartments and we just shut him down and he’s from here ... I just want some houses.”
More housing, Harris said, could serve in economic development efforts.
The proposed 26-acre Planned Development is designed with 222 units (192 apartments and 31 town homes) in Phase 1. Phase 2 is envisioned as 163 units (120 apartments with 43 town homes).
TriArc sought the Planned Development saying it wanted its envisioned Creekside Apartments to offer amenities like two pools, a walking trail, mini-park, barbecuing and crawfish boiling areas, dog park and more.
The Planned Development status comes with several caveats including that Phase 1 be started within two years or the zoning revert and Phase 2 within five years or the zoning revert on the undeveloped section.
Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez thanked TriArc for its efforts and resiliency. “Housing is a huge need for our community,” she said, adding she hoped the lengthy process “does not sway other developers (away from El Campo).”
