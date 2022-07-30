Full Board

A full slate of ECISD trustees approve all three security protocols, unanimously. 

With unanimous approval from ECISD trustees: door sensors, vape detection devices and shatter-resistant glass wraps are coming to El Campo campuses as safety measures.

After three public forums worth of community engagement, the first round of committee suggestions were voted on by the full ECISD board and all were given a unanimous green light after receiving the thumbs-up from community members.

