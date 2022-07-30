With unanimous approval from ECISD trustees: door sensors, vape detection devices and shatter-resistant glass wraps are coming to El Campo campuses as safety measures.
After three public forums worth of community engagement, the first round of committee suggestions were voted on by the full ECISD board and all were given a unanimous green light after receiving the thumbs-up from community members.
The largest security investment made was door access and sensors for El Campo campuses. Director of Federal Programs, Demetric Wells, submitted the $464,406.93 proposal to install automated door sensors and intercom access for front entrances.
“The alarm would alert and send a text (to administration) if the door was open for more than 15 seconds,” Wells said.
The instillation will be performed by VCS Security Systems out of Victoria. This process would involve replacing several campus doors with more solid wooden or metal structures and the instillation of a electric turnstile gate at Ricebird Stadium.
“The take-home message that we’ve understood ... is limiting access points to a campus and controlling the access points to a campus and this action item is our step towards that,” board president James Russell said.
The second purchase approved by the board was a set of 40 Halo vape detection devices through VCS as well. Trustees approved the $66,800 purchase and the systems will be installed on the high school, middle school and Northside elementary campuses. The sensor would be installed in restrooms and, if air contamination is detected, would message administration that the sensor was tripped and activate a camera outside the restroom that would record the five minutes before and after activation.
The final security proposal was the instillation of shatter-proof glass film on campus windows, doors and vulnerable glass. The board unanimously approved up to $100,000 of film and expenses for El Campo campuses. Estimated cost puts the film at between $12-$15 per square foot, since district officials are still in the process of determining which glass needs to be fortified and which is going to be replaced the board chose to allow the purchase of up to the approved value and, if excess is needed, further board approval would be needed.
A total of $631,206.93 was approved by the board for school security. All three proposals are set to be paid out of the district’s ESSER funds, a federal grant issued to districts for emergencies.
Further approval was given to increase contract values with Polasek construction by an additional 25 percent, which corresponds to $445,022.75, for campus security renovations including replacing glass walls in campus buildings with solid brick walls.
