Many unknowns are still left regarding the upcoming 2020-2021 school semester, and, as Texas coronavirus cases continue to surge, local school districts are waiting for further guidance from the Texas Education Agency before making major decisions.
“We are eagerly awaiting concrete direction from TEA for the ‘20 - ’21 Strong Start Planning,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said.
Trustees for El Campo ISD and Louise ISD both approved 2020-2021 school year calendars at recent meetings. Both were constructed by district leaders to have some flexibility in case of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“I’ve probably said this a thousand times since COVID hit, but anything that we do to assume what’s going to happen next week or in two weeks or in three weeks is a little naive in our perspective,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The TEA released guidance for the upcoming semester on June 25, after Governor Greg Abbott announced on June 18 that students would be allowed to attend schools in person. The TEA’s direction addresses questions such as how attendance will be measured for remote learning, but the agency has not released further information since Abbott’s July 3 mask order, as of press time.
“Student and staff safety is ECISD’s number one priority, and the district is working diligently to develop a plan to keep students and staff healthy and safe while simultaneously meeting the educational needs of all students,” Trevino said.
In the TEA’s latest release, asynchronous and synchronous remote instructional methods were established as options for districts offering online education in the fall. Synchronous instruction calls for live communication between the teacher and students such as a lesson held at a determined time through a video call. Asynchronous instruction does not require the teacher and students to be engaged at the same time, and examples include pre-recorded lessons or take-home work packets.
ECISD and LISD used a combination of asynchronous and synchronous remote education models during the 2020 spring semester after COVID-19 closed schools in March. Oliver anticipates using both types of at-home learning in combination with in-person education.
“I think we’re just going to do very, very blended,” Oliver said. “It’s all going to be based on individual decisions, based on the parents ... everybody has the freedom to choose what fits them, and we’re going to do everything we can to provide instruction for our kids.”
