With July 4 right around the corner, firework stands have popped up all over the country. The coronavirus crisis has dragged down sales for many industries, but firework sales this year are as dazzling as their products, company leaders say.
Seasonal stands for Mr. B Fireworks of Schulenberg and Mr. W Fireworks of Somerset sell a variety of fireworks outside the city limits of El Campo. Both stands open for about a week around New Year’s and July 4 each year.
The time leading up to Dec. 31 is typically the busiest season for Mr. B’s stands, owner Samantha Anders said, however, recent days have been busier than in previous years.
“It’s hard to say if that’s because of the holiday where it falls on a Saturday or if it’s because people are staying home and not taking those big summer vacations ... due to coronavirus,” Anders said.
Mr. B’s employees have been following standard COVID-19 protocol for retailers, Anders said, including wiping down counters and providing hand sanitizer.
“That way we’re taking the highest precaution, and we prevent any kind of contamination between customer and operator and so forth,” she added.
Fireworks cannot be used or possessed within El Campo city limits. The local firework stands operate outside of the city line, meaning the council’s mask order, effective Thursday, does not apply to Mr. B or Mr. W employees and customers.
The owners of Mr. W did not respond to the Leader-News’ request for an interview in time for publication.
Wharton County does not currently have a burn ban, so aerial rockets can be used. However, if a firework causes damage, the user can be held accountable.
