February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Alejandro Alcala, 31, of 108 Garza in Edcouch for unlawful use of a criminal instrument, money laundering more than $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity on Nov. 10, 2020. He allegedly worked with others to transport cash from narcotics trafficking in a hidden compartment.
• Edward Alcala, 32, of 1056 Evaristo in Alamo for unlawful use of a criminal instrument, money laundering more than $30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity on Nov. 10, 2020. He allegedly worked with others to transport cash from narcotics trafficking in a hidden compartment.
• Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 25, of 607 N. Washington in El Campo for home burglary on Aug. 20, 2020.
Alfred has prior felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and evading arrest with a vehicle, all on July 11, 2017 in Wharton County.
The district attorney’s office has requested the punishment be enhanced because the crime took place during a state of disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Jon Eric Barker, 44, of 201 Ave. F in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
Barker has prior felony convictions for home burglary on April 20, 2001, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of burglary of a building on March 22, 2005, all in Wharton County, and theft on March 22, 2016 in Colorado County.
• Bryan Battles, 47, of 1801 Ave. C in Bay City for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 17. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine.
Battles has prior felony convictions for prohibited weapons on Oct. 11, 1995, and burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 21, 2009, all in Matagorda County.
• James Lee Bolding, 48, of 7450 N. Shepard in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 28, 2020.
Bolding has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle on April 10, 1996, illegal dumping on Jan. 15, 2004 and possession of cocaine on Sept. 2, 2009, all in Harris County; of credit card abuse on June 14, 2012 and possession of cocaine on March 29, 2012 in Wharton County; and theft and attempted evading arrest on Nov. 4, 2013 in Harris County.
• Debrandon O’Neal Charles, 23, of 908 Hudson in Brenham for continuous violence against the family between May 30 and Aug. 9, 2020.
• Devon Dwayne Colvin, 18, of 306 Shropshire in El Campo for theft on Dec. 5, 2020. He allegedly stole a diamond ring.
• Rachel Ann Dixon, 42, of 3611 FM 1299 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 28, 2020. She allegedly had less than an ounce of synthetic marijuana.
Dixon has prior felony convictions for theft of a firearm and credit card abuse on Aug. 8, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Ivory Edwards IV, 26, of 209 Clark in Richmond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 21, 2020. Convicted of possession of a controlled substance on June 12, 2017, Edwards is prohibited from having a firearm.
In a separate grand jury action, Edwards was indicted for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2020. He allegedly had more than a gram of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
• Erik Flores, 41, of 129 E. Street in East Bernard for two counts of family violence on Nov. 21, 2020. He allegedly choked a woman. Flores has a history of family violence.
The district attorney’s office has requested the punishment be enhanced because the crime took place during a state of disaster – the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 34, of 206 Ripple in El Campo for tampering with evidence on Dec. 8, 2020. She allegedly dropped marijuana underneath a patrol car in an attempt to impair a police investigation.
