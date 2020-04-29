With test results pending on 66 COVID-19 screenings conducted at the El Campo Civic Center Saturday, area residents wait to see if Wharton County’s virus recovery trend will hold true.
No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, but recoveries are steadily increasing. Twenty of the county’s 36 positive cases have now recovered, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland attributes the apparent infection peak to the general public wearing masks and participating in social distancing efforts.
“Everyone doing their part to slow the spread has yielded low numbers for Wharton County,” Kirkland said.
Saturday, Kirkland joined members of the U.S. Army National Guard Joint Task Force, state health officials, El Campo EMS and other volunteers conducting COVID-19 screening.
Major Johnny Johnson led the state crew moving small town to small town in the outlying Houston area conducting tests.
“We can do 60 to 120 per day,” Johnson said, adding all those tested are screened by DSHS officials. Not all of those screened showed symptoms, he said, but met other criteria.
“It’s been a smooth operation. The city and municipal officials have been very helpful.
They’ve provided equipment and supplies,” Johnson said.
The 66 tested in El Campo followed screening guidelines without incident.
“The people have been great. Grateful is how they’ve been,” Johnson said.
Test results were expected in three to five days. Individuals will be notified as well as the state. Positive results will be released by DSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.