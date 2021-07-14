Upcoming softball tournaments could prove a home run for El Campo’s economy with hundreds of visitors traveling to the city and patronizing local businesses.
The Little League Texas East softball tournament will be played at El Campo’s Zlotnik Park on the West Loop beginning Friday and continuing through Thursday, July 22.
The El Campo Chamber of Commerce expects about 200 people will be in town for the event. The influx of players, their families, coaches and Little League fans is expected to bring business to local companies, especially restaurants and shops nearby.
“(The visitors) end up eating out here and doing the things they need to do here,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said. “The games are not until the evening, so they have all day to spend in El Campo ... for about six days.”
El Campoan Nicole Johnson plans to bring her traveling snow cone trailer, the Munchie Machine, out to Zlotnik Park for the tournaments. She is excited for the events and expects a significant amount of business this week.
“It brings a lot of people to El Campo that wouldn’t otherwise be here,” Johnson said.
El Campoan Kenna Lucas is making preparations for guests at her RV resort, Lost Lagoon. She wasn’t sure exactly how many guests were coming to El Campo because of the tournament, but her location is booked for the weekend. “We’re happy to be hosting some of the families,” Lucas said. “It’s a great thing for the community.”
The last time the softball tournament was held in El Campo was in 2019. The games brought business to the city, and after the tournament, the city’s sales tax rebate from the state was up 15.81 percent for July, 2019.
“You could definitely tell people were in town,” Munos said. “They were out and about, for sure eating in the restaurants.”
Johnson also served snow cones in 2019, and saw a lot of business during the last tournament.
To offer visitors more information on local businesses, Munos and her team are compiling 200 backpacks to be passed out. Any local business can drop off promotional materials like coupons, menus, business cards and leaflets or small items like keychains or drink koozies to be included in the backpacks for free.
The Chamber has created backpacks like this in the past for the annual State Fair, and they were a hit, Munos said.
“I would think in the next few days I’ll probably be getting some,” she said. “Last time, we had a really good turn out on things contributed.”
As visitors arrive in the next few days, there may be an increase in cars driving around town as well as people walking around.
“Look for more traffic around the area and probably more traffic in your restaurant, (so) just prepare for that staff-wise,” Munos said.
The city will have barricades up during the tournament to help direct traffic in and out of the park.
The games of the softball tournaments will be held Friday, July 16 through Thursday, July 22 at Zlotnik Park, 303 West Loop. Teams will also play on the baseball grass fields and the El Campo High School softball field.
The deadline to drop off items for the Chamber’s visitor backpacks is 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 14 at 1 N. Mechanic.
