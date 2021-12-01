The Wharton County Junior College Foundation has hired its first director, more than 65 years since its inception in 1954.
A non-profit corporation established to provide financial support to students, the foundation also helps expand its educational programs and increase community awareness of the institute. Now, with the hiring of Jonathan Jeter as director, the board hopes for a fresh start and a new direction for the non-profit.
“Our vision is to take the foundation’s ability to support students to a whole new level,” Foundation President Gordon Sorrel said. “The combination of Mr. Jeter’s experience and his enthusiasm is exactly what we were looking for in our first director...we know he will be instrumental at opening new doors for thousands of students.”
Jeter, a Houston native and graduate from both the University of Texas and the University of Houston School of Law, has more than 13 years experience working with organizations that help underprivileged youth.
Jeter hopes to take his experience working for organizations like Today’s Harbor for Children in Houston and translate it into a way to help Wharton County residents find a way to go to school who otherwise may not have had the opportunity.
“There are so many opportunities for us to impact the lives of students in Wharton County and our entire service area,” Jeter said. “We can really change lives with our work, and that is what we intend to do.”
A partnership between the college and foundation was formed to create the role of foundation director. Jeter will now have a WCJC Foundation office on the Wharton campus to maintain the partnership between school and foundation.
“The continued partnership will benefit not only the college and our students but every community we serve,” WCJC President Betty McCrohan said. “We are proud to be taking this positive step to increase our ability to support students, especially in a time of such great need.”
The foundation currently has a $1.5 million endowment and uses these funds to create student scholarships, academic programs, and faculty development.
The first step for Jeter in the foundation’s new direction will be to rebrand and launch a new website, logo and social media accounts to boost community engagement.
Although the school has yet to announce its first initiative with the program’s new direction, Jeter is still enthusiastic about what the future holds for the non-profit organization.
“I’m excited to join the Wharton County Junior College Foundation, and I am looking forward to working with the [foundation’s] board of directors and college leadership to help the foundation realize its potential,” Jeter said.
