Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Kyle Douglas Hallinger, 34, of 409 W. Jackson for possession of a controlled substance on May 9. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy.
• Jerry Lee Hernandez, 38, of 210 Reinhardt, Apt. 4, in East Bernard for family violence with a previous conviction on May 9. He allegedly headbutted a woman in the face.
Hernandez has a history of family violence.
• Martin Luther Johnson, 52, of 1601 Hwy. 90 in Sealy for forgery on Jan. 18, 2018. He allegedly forged a $2,894.71 check.
Johnson has four prior felony convictions for forgery – on Aug. 2, 2018 in Rockwall County, on Dec. 18, 2018 in Van Zandt County, on March 22, 2019 in Dallas County and Nov. 7, 2019 in Wood County.
He also has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on May 13, 1996 in Falls County, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Aug. 9, 2005 in Brazos County, and family violence with a previous conviction on Nov. 25, 2014 in Lafayette County.
• Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 19, of 1410 Blue Creek in El Campo for tampering with evidence on May 29. Officers say he was in possession of marijuana and attempted to hide it in an effort to impair a police investigation.
• Robert Abel Johnson, 18, of 204 Highland in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on May 29.
• Vernard Oneal Johnson, 36, of 313 CR 245 in Wharton for tampering with evidence, evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm on May 16. Police say Johnson had a handgun he was prohibited from possessing due to a felony conviction and that he threw it to the ground and fled from police.
Johnson has a prior felony conviction for evading arrest on April 26, 2010 in Wharton County.
• Raylan Kaine Melancon, 31, of 11906 Morvan in Aledo for possession of a controlled substance on May 16. He allegedly had more than a gram of heroin.
• Albert Mendez Jr., 47, of 507 E. Norris in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on April 14. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell.
Mendez has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 24, 2003, and driving while intoxicated third or more offense on April 9, 2009, both in Wharton County.
• Antonio Mendez, 55, of 105 Lenora in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Feb. 8.
Mendez has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions – one in Wharton County and one in Jackson County.
• Richard Cameron Milholland, 20, of 16527 Summerfield Ridge Court in Sugar Land for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and a single count of possession of marijuana on May 4. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of MDMA and synthetic marijuana with the intent to sell it along with more than 4 ounces marijuana.
• Billy James Moreno Jr., 32, of 4963 CR 211 in East Bernard for sexual assault of a child on Jan. 21.
• Marcus Lee Muir, 44, of 881 CR 3450-B in Lovelady for possession of a controlled substance on June 5. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamines.
Muir has a prior felony conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 21, 2012 in Harris County.
• Kerry Lee North, 56, of 207 W. Norris in El Campo for three counts of evading arrest on March 10, May 17 and Aug. 16, 2019.
North has a prior felony conviction for evading on Aug. 30, 2006, burglary of a habitation on Aug. 25, 2006, delivery of a controlled substance on April 27, 2010 and evading with a vehicle on Jan. 16, 2014, all in Wharton County.
• Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 24, of 409 W. Jackson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 9. She allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy.
• Hector Perez, 26, of 805 Cotton in El Campo for two counts of family violence on Feb. 2. He allegedly choked a woman and twisted her arm. Perez has a history of family violence.
• James Ryan Petersen, 42, of 600 Texas in Wharton for burglary of a building on March 1 and possession of a controlled substance on March 6. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Katlyn Nichole Phifer, 29, of 1510 Barfield, Apt. 55, in Wharton for reckless injury to a child on March 10. She allegedly used a shopping cart to strike a child in the face.
