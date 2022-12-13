Children playing with fire set a small garage on Ellwood Street aflame Saturday night, scrambling El Campo’s firefighting volunteers.
No injuries were reported and damage was minimal because the small garage at 612 CR 479 (Ellwood Street) was empty.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Children playing with fire set a small garage on Ellwood Street aflame Saturday night, scrambling El Campo’s firefighting volunteers.
No injuries were reported and damage was minimal because the small garage at 612 CR 479 (Ellwood Street) was empty.
Fire alarms blared shortly after 9:30 p.m., summoning 16 firefighters along with El Campo police, Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies and the Precinct 4 constable in response.
As police officers blocked off the street and worked to keep the curious away from danger, firefighters prepared to attack the flames.
The first fire response vehicle arrived on scene five minutes after the call for help went out. El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said he “found the garage fully involved with fire” as he rolled up to the location.
Making an aggressive attack on the rolling flames, firefighters had the blaze beaten down in just 15 minutes although considerably more time was spent making sure all embers were doused and everything was now safe.
“Since the building was abandoned and vacant the amount of fire loss was very low,” George said estimating the loss at only $1,000.
The children had to face both their parents and sheriff’s deputies after the fire was doused.
“Deputies talked to the children with their parents. No criminal action was needed,” George said.
For an adult, arson is always a felony crime due to its destructive and violent potential. Children under the age of 10, however, are not generally charged with criminal acts.
Small children can be given intervention lessons if deemed necessary.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.