No Injuries

Fire alarms blared shortly after 9:30 p.m., summoning 16 firefighters along with El Campo police, Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies and the Precinct 4 constable in response.

Children playing with fire set a small garage on Ellwood Street aflame Saturday night, scrambling El Campo’s firefighting volunteers.

No injuries were reported and damage was minimal because the small garage at 612 CR 479 (Ellwood Street) was empty.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.