City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Victor Hugo Alvarez-Alaniz, 26, listed as homeless in Houston was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 for possession of a controlled substance after officers encountered him in the 500 block of Tegner. A bag of methamphetamines was seized. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Meghan Alexandria Naranjo, 27, of 104 Ave. E was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 for two counts of abandoning or endangering a child (criminal negligence) as well as single counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display two license plates and failure to maintain financial responsibility after being stopped in the 1700 block of South Mechanic. Police seized methamphetamines, a smoking pipe and a scale. Processed, she was sent to county jail.
Property
Rex William Nave, 39, of 108 W. Crestwoood in Victoria surrendered at the county jail on two El Campo warrants for theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing over-the-counter medication from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Jan. 30; and a socket set from Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, between Dec. 11 and 19, 2019. Loss in each case was less than $300. Nave was processed at the jail.
City Incidents
Property
A purse and its contents was reported stolen at Zip In Zip Out, 1414 Palacios, shortly after midnight Saturday, Feb. 15.
Burglars kicked in the front door of a home in the 1200 block of Sam on Monday, Feb. 17 stealing jewelry and coins. Loss exceeds $2,000.
An unknown vehicle struck an overhead guide wire in the 1700 block of North Wharton around 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Damage is estimated at $5,000.
Violence, weapons
Family violence ended with injuries in the 200 block of Bruns around 3 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
Police were summoned to a disturbance in the parking lot of K Baby’s, 1414 Palacios, around 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. The incident is believed to involve family violence.
A fight was reported at El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between Tuesday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, Feb. 19. No charges resulted.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Yajaira Y Valdez Mendez, 26, of 306 E. Dahlgreen in Whar
