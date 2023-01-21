After a controversy surrounding semi-trucks on gravel roads, a second thru-truck restriction is looming in commissioners court, with another potentially on the horizon.

Wharton County Commissioners are holding a hearing at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to hear resident’s concerns over heavy trucks on CR 410. The measure, brought forward by Commissioner Doug Mathews, comes on the heels of a similar decision in December banning the trucks off of CR 406-408 with residents citing concerns about unsafe drivers and dust covering their property.

