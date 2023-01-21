After a controversy surrounding semi-trucks on gravel roads, a second thru-truck restriction is looming in commissioners court, with another potentially on the horizon.
Wharton County Commissioners are holding a hearing at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 to hear resident’s concerns over heavy trucks on CR 410. The measure, brought forward by Commissioner Doug Mathews, comes on the heels of a similar decision in December banning the trucks off of CR 406-408 with residents citing concerns about unsafe drivers and dust covering their property.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar requested then that additional roads be added.
Residents will have their time to make their voices heard before the court takes action.
Commissioners court is also set to decide on another hearing, brought forward by Commissioner Bud Graves, to establish a thru-truck restriction on CR 212. That hearing would be set for a later date to be determined by the court, if approved.
The thru-truck restriction would be enforced by Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
“This sets out in writing the detail where those no-through zones are, what is defined as a truck – 60,000 pounds or more is what we have it defined as … Sets out the process on how you (place) and what type of signs will be sent out pursuant to TxDOT manual, and the consequences of violation which would be $200, which is set by statute,” Wharton County Attorney Trey Maffett said as reported in the Leader-News in December.
Other items on the court’s agenda are:
• Voting on a $43,990 bid for remodeling the Wharton County Sheriff’s Dispatch Office to Russ Bassett of Whittier, Calif.
• Voting on applying for grants to fund two victim assistance coordinators through the General Victim Assistance Direct Services Program and a body-worn camera grant through the office of the governor.
