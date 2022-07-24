ECISD trustees talk upcoming tax rate

Clean air and clean buses before El Campo school trustees Tuesday, as well as how they’ll be paid for with the proposed tax rate being set at the same meeting.
The proposed El Campo ISD tax rate may look the same as last year at $1.0765 per $100 in taxable property.
The June meeting had Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright present $1.0765 as a preliminary overall rate, $1.0048 as maintenance and operations and $0.0717 for debt payment. If set at that rate it would remain unchanged from 2021, and would be a decrease from the 2020 rate of $1.1264 per $100.
A home taxed at $100,000, after a $40,000 homestead exemption or any other saving had been applied, would owe $1,076.50 in property tax annually under this preliminary rate.
This meeting will also set the public hearing date and time for proposed budget and tax rate.
An expense up for discussion at the meeting is replacing HVAC units for Northside Elementary. “In doing additional checks of the units throughout the district, Jeff (Balcar, maintenance director) realized he had missed purchasing four [additional] units at Northside that were due for replacement,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The district is also in the market to purchase three buses for its’ fleet. The district purchased a new bus last year for $107,225 as reported by the 2021 Annual Financial Report.
The meeting will be held at the ECISD Administration Building, 700 W. Norris, at 7 p.m. July 26, and is open to the public.
