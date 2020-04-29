Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many high school seniors will be missing out on traditions they’ve waited years for. To remedy some of this disappointment, local community members organized adopt-a-senior programs on social media where donors can support the class of 2020 with gifts or well-wishes.
“It means a lot ... that there are people out there willing to help us in this time of need,” ECHS senior Delilah Valenzuela said.
Valenzuela joined the adopt-a-senior program Sunday and has been adopted by several community members. She hasn’t received donor presents yet, but said she is very excited.
LHS senior Kade Bubela was thrilled to receive a bucket of goodies from his donor Monday night. Bubela received snack food, a new water bottle and other goodies.
“It’s pretty cool,” Bubela said. “With all the stuff that we’re missing out in school and extracurricular activities, it kind of helps (us) not think about it as much.”
Laura Estrada and Dawn Bartosh, both mothers of ECHS students, set up the adopt-a-senior social media page hoping to lift the class of 2020’s spirits. Since their page’s launch on Saturday, more than 1,000 people have joined and 90 out of about 250 total seniors have been paired with donors.
“We just want them to know we care and the seniors are very important to us and we love them,” Estrada said.
LHS science teacher Keri Jones made it her goal to pair all 35 LHS seniors with a donor. So far, many have been adopted, and she plans to reach out to the other students so they can participate.
As for gift suggestions, Jones decided to let participants get creative.
“I put some suggestions from local businesses (on social media), but I don’t really know what everybody is planning,” she said. “I didn’t want to make any rules, I wanted it to be completely up to you.”
To adopt an ECHS senior, join the Facebook group at Facebook.com/groups/3427004980649799/. To adopt a LHS senior, Facebook.com/Louise-High-School-Adopt-a-Senior-Class-of-2020-109145684108201.
