Monday marks the beginning of Wharton County Commissioners Court budget talks, needs taking the forefront as leaders await property evaluations.
The county has a long-standing tradition of going with the No New Revenue rate (one that doesn’t generate additional dollars when only developments on last year’s tax rolls are considered).
However, it’s unknown if growth will allow the county to proceed without at least considering additional funding for its departments.
Property values will not be released until the end of July, but in general when values rise, tax rates drop and vice versa.
Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Wharton County Annex Building, 309 E. Milam in Wharton. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• Possible ban on aerial rockets during Fourth of July celebrations. If approved, any fireworks with fins or sticks would be prohibited.
The ban comes before commissioners court because Wharton County is currently under a burn ban.
• Engineering work and replacement bids for a bridge on CR 403 at Willow Creek.
• Contract to house prisoners with Calhoun County will be considered. The county jail has been plagued with high inmate counts.
