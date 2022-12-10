Louise trustees to review district finances

Louise trustees are set to review the findings of the district’s annual audit Monday.
“At the end of the year, between what we’ve spent and what we’ve saved, we added 3 percent to our fund balance. I believe that we don’t need to add large sums to the fund balance, we should tax appropriately, and spend what we need. Ideally, we should end up in the black every year,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district added 3 percent, or $114,735 more to their assets this year over the 2020-21 school year from $4,115,927 in 2020-21 to $4,230,662 in 2021-22.
This runs in line with the district’s plans, and legal requirements, for districts to keep a certain amount of savings.
“I want to make sure we’re considering rising expenses and other costs. We’re required to keep 3-6 months of operating expenses, we have four months in our savings so we ride closer to that lower level. You need that cushion,” Oliver said.
The district’s liabilities, or debts, were $1.2 million lower this year as compared to the previous school year.
“We have three things that have some debt attached to them, two of those are energy related, lighting and air conditioning ... We pay that out of the savings each month, and then buses. We’ll have them on a two- to four-year (note) pay out for new buses and we’ve added new buses over the last few years. I think what’s surprising is that we ended up in a better position that I thought we were. We had some big projects that we needed to do and I thought we would need to dip into our fund balance, but we ended up positive,” Oliver said.
“Replacing furniture, we had a lot of plumbing issues over the summer... we had drainage issues we needed to handle, as well as all the safety upgrades,” he added.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Monday December 12 in the Louise ISD Boardroom, 408 2nd, with time reserved for public comments.
