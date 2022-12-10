Louise trustees to review district finances

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Monday December 12 in the Louise ISD Boardroom, 408 2nd, with time reserved for public comments.

Louise trustees are set to review the findings of the district’s annual audit Monday.

“At the end of the year, between what we’ve spent and what we’ve saved, we added 3 percent to our fund balance. I believe that we don’t need to add large sums to the fund balance, we should tax appropriately, and spend what we need. Ideally, we should end up in the black every year,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.

