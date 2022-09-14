The Wharton County Commissioners Court postponed adoption of the 2023 budget and property tax rate for two weeks after considering a budget revision to give bigger raises to all county employees, including themselves, next year.
The commissioners were scheduled to adopt the proposed $27.8 million budget and set the tax rate at $.39056 per $100 of property valuation following budget hearings Monday morning, but County Judge Phillip Spenrath said he and Auditor Barbara Starling found errors that freed up more than $200,000.
Spenrath proposed – and all four precinct commissioners individually supported – using that money to give higher raises.
The proposal remains at the no-new revenue rate of $.39056 per $100 and does not require the county to levy any debt. Whether the rate will mean a tax savings for county residents will depend on their individual property evaluations.
The proposed tax rate is lower than it has ever been during his tenure as judge and as far back as he can find in the records, Spenrath said.
The $200,000 adjustment comes from what Spenrath called a forgotten $160,000 the City of East Bernard pays for law enforcement services, $46,000 over-budgeted for Child Protective Services and $100,000 in increased sales tax revenue projections.
Using those revenues, Spenrath proposed giving every county employee $500 a year more than the $3,000 each was set to receive, along with an additional $2,500 to 22 jailers, eight dispatchers and small department heads totaling a $6,000 raise.
At a Aug. 23 hearing Spenrath proposed a $2,500 gross pay increase on top of the $3,000 increase for 18 sheriff’s deputies. Under the new proposal, the deputies, corporals, sergeants, jailers and dispatchers will get a $6,000 raise, an increase ranging from 13.6 to 15.5 percent, depending on the position.
Smaller one- and two-person departments will be given $6,000 raises. Administrative assistants for each of the four Justice of the Peace precincts will have their salaries adjusted to put them on more equal footing.
Commissioner, Judge Salaries
Instead of an $8,000 raise, Spenrath and the four commissioners will each get $11,000, or a 14.4 percent raise – roughly twice the 7.5 percent inflation rate – to make sure they receive $5,000 more than the departments heads.
“I asked you, I polled all four of you informally, you all said, ‘let’s do it.’ And I said, ‘How much more do you want?’ And $5,000 is what you came to,” Spenrath said.
The base pay does not include increases in longevity pay ($60 for all but Commissioner Bud Graves, who doesn’t qualify yet), travel allowance ($4,889 for Spenrath and $2,093 for the commissioners), cell phone allowance, or the county paid supplement Spenrath gets for the Juvenile Probation Board or his state reimbursed supplement. Other elected officials and department heads also receive allowances.
There have been years when Spenrath and the commissioners did not receive a raise, but other employees did, he said, adding over time some department heads were making more than commissioners.
Comparisons And Justification
Spenrath said he started getting calls and texts Saturday morning after the newspaper came out with a front page story about the commissioners court giving themselves a large raise. He said most contacts were supportive of the raises.
“I have a good friend who used to be a school superintendent in this county… He texted me .... He said, ‘hello Judge Spenrath, the headline in the paper bothered me. You and the commissioners deserve the raises.’”
He said his friend looked up Wharton County school superintendent salaries from 2018 finding they ranged from $97,000 to $175,000.
“I contacted a friend of mine who is a junior high principal. You know what the junior high principals get paid here? In El Campo? They’re averaging, they advertise $90,000 to $110,000 ... You’re making 75,” Spenrath said.
Spenrath, who used to be a teacher and coach in El Campo ISD, compared their current salaries to his former high school principal.
“I don’t know what the high school principals make. I know 13 years ago, the one that I worked for made $74,000. Thirteen years ago; $74,000… You know what you’re making? Seventy-five,” he said.
“Okay, so I see your positions as the CEOs, you’re the executive officers of the county, that’s by statute. And so I’ve tried to show painstakingly, and I’ve done this every time, openly that we’re not doing anything mischievous,” Spenrath said.
He said his long-term strategy of adjusting salaries left the smaller departments, including the commissioners, for the end.
“The difference is, is you guys asked for it and I agree with you that you want to be paid more. You felt because of the responsibilities, because of the budget, because just like the superintendent gets more than the high school guy, just like the city manager gets more than the emergency management or the police chief. That’s the same reason,” he said. “I don’t know why county government is treated differently than the other taxing entities. ... at first I was like, ‘this isn’t gonna go good.’ But you darn sure deserve that.”
The salary adjustments started in 2011, Spenrath said, adding the jailer and dispatch salaries were planned in 2024, but since that is being done now, he proposes addressing longevity pay in the 2024 budget.
The new budget hearing will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners courtroom in the county annex building. The proposed tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation will fund the proposed $27.8 million budget for 2023. The proposed rate is the no new revenue rate, the levy needed to bring in the same amount of tax dollars as the current year on parcels taxed this cycle. The current tax rate is $.42479. The proposed budget is available online at www.co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Budgets.
