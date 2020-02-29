Claiming to be one-fourth of their real age is an enviable perk for those born on Leap Days. Being a “leapling” is fairly rare, a one in 1,461 chance, and locals with a Feb. 29 birthday have had their share of unusual experiences.
El Campo native Daniel Dominguez, born 1992, celebrates his real Leap Day birthday today. Dominguez’ license lists Feb. 29 as his birth date, occasionally causing trouble.
“I’ve had a lot of people that … thought my ID was fake,” Dominquez said. “Even with some police officers, they’ll look at it twice. Then they’ll run it and say, ‘oh. OK.’”
On her 21st birthday, which didn’t fall on a Leap Year, Kenzie Krpec of Huntsville struggled to convince bars to allow her entry. By then, Krpec, born in Wharton in 1996, was experienced at confronting confusion.
“Whenever I was in elementary school, I had to physically bring my birth certificate into school,” Krpec said. “They had it in their records that I was born on the 28th, and they wouldn’t believe me.”
About 187,000 “leaplings” are estimated to currently live in the U.S., according to The Atlantic.
Tristan Falcon of El Campo, born in 2016, turns one in Leap Years today. After Falcon was born, hospital staff made sure to make the day special for him.
“They brought him a little frog hoodie and they had a little frog happy birthday cake,” Falcon’s mother Jessica Falcon said.
Whether to celebrate their non-Leap Year birthdays on Feb. 28 or March 1 is up to the leapling. Brooklyn Leopold of Louise, born in 2012, and her family opt not to settle for one day.
“I have a little bit of a guilt trip for her not having a real birthday, so we usually try to do something on both days, just to make it special,” Leopold’s mother Raelyn Leopold said.
Many cultures have superstitions about Leap Years. Scottish lore claims they’re bad for livestock and Russian legend connects them to freak weather. Most El Campo leaplings consider Feb. 29 a lucky day.
“I’ve read that it is unlucky, but I consider it lucky, because I’m here,” El Campoan Allison Watson, born in 1992, said.
Making up for the three other birthdays she celebrates on the 28th, Watson makes special plans for Leap Years.
“Every four years, I do something more exquisite,” she said. “I go do something fun.”
Leap Day traditions are scattered throughout history, such as women proposing to men who had to pay penance with 12 pairs of gloves if they rejected. No El Campo leaplings reported glove schemes, but most were excited for today.
“We’re taking (Brooklyn) to the American Girl store and she gets to pick out her first American Girl doll,” Raelyn said.
Dominguez planned to relax with a bucket of crawfish, and Falcon’s family will celebrate over spring break. In honor of her official sixth birthday’s theme, Krpec and her friends are celebrating her sixth Leap Year birthday with a dinosaur party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.