Louise ‘shopping’ for new insurance

Louise ISD trustees are close to a final decision on new dyslexia screening materials after a Monday night discussion.
The board is also in the market for new student accident insurance in the roughly three-hour session.
“We’re looking for other carriers, shopping for good prices,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Trustees decided against applying for a dyslexia screening waiver, and instead are in the final steps on deciding which screening materials to purchase.
Currently, the policy is to test any seventh grade student that failed their sixth grade reading STAAR test for, among other things, dyslexia.
A budget amendment was unanimously approved that offset $30,000 spent for maintenance and security.
After a closed session, the board unanimously approved continuing certified employee contracts as presented by the superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.