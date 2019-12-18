El Campo’s economy showed another double-digit gain this month with expectations high for good end-of-year news.
“As we come into the holiday season and as we close out the first quarter of this fiscal year, we could not be more pleased with the returns,” El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “The importance of this revenue source makes the gains that much more meaningful, and reminds us all to shop local.”
The state comptroller’s office sent the city a check for $345,755.58 this month, El Campo’s 1.5 percent cut of the 8.25 percent tax paid on most items. The check is up 12.1 percent from the $308,423.05 delivered in December 2018. This month’s check is based on purchases made in November.
“The only way to lessen the current tax burden on homeowners is to increase the tax base and increase sales tax revenue. We will continue to work on increasing sales tax revenue and awareness of keeping those dollars in El Campo and Wharton County,” City Development Corporation Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
Gibson and El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek attribute the ongoing success of the Shop LOCAL! campaign to rising sales tax revenues.
“I would like to shout out a heart-felt thank you to everyone who is supporting local businesses,” Gibson said. “These are the folks who put about $7 for every dollar you spend with them back into our community. Those dollars are staying in El Campo, supporting the Boy Scouts, Rotary and the myriad of other fundraisers in our community, not going off to Harris, Victoria or Fort Bend County.”
For the calendar year, sales tax rebates are up 10.11 percent, contributing more than $4.5 million into El Campo’s budget this year, up more than $400,000 from 2018.
Of the 1.5 percent rebated to El Campo, most is folded into the General Fund for operating expenditures with one-sixth re-directed to the CDC for economic development.
The El Campo economy has shown gains 28 of the last 33 months.
Throughout 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent in comparison to 11 percent in 2017. Prior to that, sales tax rebates had fallen for several years.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s rebate rose 7.2 percent this month. For the calendar year, the county’s rebate on a half percent of sales tax levied is barely up, just .61 percent more than last year.
For 2018, sales taxes were up just .43 percent. The county finished 2017 up 11.6 percent from 2016.
The city of Wharton’s check actually dropped a hair –.08 percent ($160) this month.
The city is down 1.89 percent for the year. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, the town’s rebate dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s rebate rose 5.44 percent in December. For the calendar year, that city’s rebates are up 13.55 percent.
That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.