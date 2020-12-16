Shoppers have until tonight to complete their visits to 18 El Campo stores, collect stickers and turn in their entries in the Second Annual Gingerbread Run.
“We’re giving away $350 in last minute Christmas cash divided among three lucky winners,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “Reports are coming in that people are collecting stickers from the stores – just make sure you drop yours off by the 7 p.m. deadline today.”
Don’t have an entry form yet? Swing by the Leader-News today and pick one up.
You don’t have to make a purchase to pick up a sticker in participating stores.
