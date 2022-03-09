Hours of reading could amount to thousands of dollars for St. Philip Catholic School projects and tuition.
Students of all ages are encouraged to read either alone, in a group, in class or at home while tracking minutes to encourage literacy during the 41st annual Read-a-Thon.
“This event is an awesome way to promote our love of reading. We’re trying to beat our totals from last year,” Read-a-Thon Chair Rhea Prasek said. SPS students read a collective 137,100 minutes last year.
Students who participate in the Read-a-Thon have the chance to earn prizes for most money raised and most minutes read; including medals, gift cards and have their name engraved on the Read-a-Thon honor plaque.
Any SPS student who reads more than four hours is eligible for school perks like free dress days and outdoors free play.
Twins, Wyatt and Pierson Prasek, were recognized as the 2021 top money raisers collecting $3,850 dollars at the recent kick off rally.
Cheerleaders then led students and faculty in “Read Those Books” chants.
Parent volunteer and Read-a-Thon committee member Natalie Irby helped students earn their first 15 minutes of reading with a performance of “If You Give a Pig a Party” for the collected students.
The SPS Read-a-Thon benefits the St. Philip Catholic School endowment fund.
Last year, students collected $25,537.57 to benefit the endowment fund, which helps fund school projects and helps with student tuition. “We’ve been pretty successful in years past and have raised over $1 million for the fund. Every year the school receives anywhere between $50,000 and $75,000 in interest,” Prasek said.
Students have until March 11 to turn in reading minutes.
Sponsorships will be accepted until March 22.
