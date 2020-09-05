About one month after several Louise pets died due to what law enforcement believes are intentional poisonings, the culprit has ceased their attacks, but the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for answers.
“Whoever was doing something has decided it’s a little too hot right now to be doing it because we’re poking around,” WCSO Sgt. Scott Grosser said. “That’s a good thing.”
WCSO is investigating the mysterious deaths of several dogs and at least one cat. The first report directly from a pet owner whose animal died was received in mid July. Other animals have since died under similar circumstances, and law enforcement believes someone was intentionally killing the animals by leaving pieces of chicken out as bait.
A test on one of the deceased pets conducted by a Texas A&M lab ruled out a specific type of rat poison, but other poisons the killer could have used were not tested for.
Investigators have a few leads on who could be killing the animals, but still no official suspects.
“As of right now, I don’t have enough on anybody to nail them down with it,” Grosser said. “We’re definitely going to keep it open. We’re going to keep looking.”
This is not the first time WCSO has received reports of suspicious dog deaths in Louise. A pet owner reported the suspicious death of their animal in February, and reports of other unconfirmed cases circulated on social media. Law enforcement believes the recent animal deaths are linked to the reports in February.
“I definitely don’t want any new cases,” Grosser said. “We’re just going to have to see if we can keep digging around and see if something will come up. It would be great if somebody had video or something.”
If anyone has information on this case, please contact WCSO at 979-532-1550 or anonymously report a tip to the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 543-TIPS.
