‘Go-to guy’

John Leal, a 33-year veteran at the City of El Campo, receives his Employee of the Year award from the city for his diligence and commitment to the public.

“He’s the guy we go to when we need somebody willing to work,” was how John Leal was described to the El Campo City Council last week, honored as the 2022 Employee of the Year.

His main job is to clean up El Campo streets, but Leal’s not a police officer. He’s the operator of the city’s street sweeper.

