Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
February Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Deedra Ashling Deegs, 38, of 510 Mayfield in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 5. She allegedly used a knife to threaten a man.
• Jacoby Lquan Donahue, 27, of 1307 Ella in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Brandi Elaine Dyer, 29, of 13350 Perry in Houston for forgery on Oct. 13, 2019. She allegedly forged a cashier’s check.
• Ivory Edwards IV, 25, of 209 Clark in Richmond for two count of possession of a controlled substance, one in a drug free zone, in Nov. 23, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of phencyclidine (PCP) within 1,000 feet of Just Do It Now, 1619 Martin Luther King Blvd.) in Wharton on Nov. 23, 2019. On the same day, Edwards stands accused of being in possession of more than 4 grams of PCP.
• Bernardo Estrada, 58, of 302 Moutray in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Nov. 28, 2019.
Estrada has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions on Oct. 28, 1998 and June 26, 2002, both in Wharton County.
• Grant Deshawn Farrow, 31, of 911 W. Second in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone as well as single counts of tampering with evidence and evading arrest on Jan. 10, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and Adderall within 1,000 feet of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
Farrow also stands accused of running from a police officer and throwing drugs across a yard to impair a police investigation.
The indictment notes prior felony convictions for evading arrest with a previous conviction on Sept. 24, 2019, engaging in organized criminal activity on Aug. 17, 2010, and theft of Sept. 4, 2015 in Wharton County; forgery on Dec. 23, 2009 in Victoria County; and theft and burglary of a habitation on May 7, 2014 in Fayette County.
• Elizabeth Lenora Freitas, 33, of 6486 FM 71 in Garwood for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Oct. 5, 2019. She allegedly had methamphetamine while inside the Wharton County Jail. Freitas also stands accused of having more than a gram of Ecstasy and synthetic marijuana on the same day.
• Thomas Vincent Garcia, 31, of 312 Forrest Lawn in Wharton for theft of a firearm on July 19, 2018.
• Christen McLlord Green, 22, of 3326 Blackshear in Wharton for sexual assault of a woman on Nov. 22, 2019.
• Cristobal Godinez, 20, of 16374 FM 1164 of East Bernard for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon on Nov. 28, 2019. He allegedly used a sawed off shotgun to threaten a woman.
• Jeffery Lang Harper, 23, of 426 Stockton in East Bernard for terroristic threat on Dec. 11, 2019. He allegedly threatened to harm a sheriff’s deputy.
• Raquel Montoya Hernandez, 64, of 304 Lundy in El Campo for forgery on Oct. 8, 2019. She allegedly forged a $268 check.
• Sheldon Kendall Hinton-Davis, 25, of 418 S. Sheppard in Wharton for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on July 16, 2019.
• Juan Carlos Ibarra-Ramos, 47, of 509 E. East in Wharton for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Dec. 21.
Ibarra has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions on May 4, 2011 and Feb. 7, 2018, both in Wharton County.
• Daquin Jamal Jackson, 26, of 1607 Charlie for family violence on Nov. 28, 2019. He allegedly hit a woman in the head and dragged her across the ground.
Jackson has a history of family violence.
• Lawrence Andrew Jackson, 54, of 310 University, No. 233, in Wharton for injury to an elderly person and family violence on Jan. 4. He allegedly struck an elderly woman in the head.
Jackson has a history of family violence as well as felony convictions for assault of a peace officer and retaliation against a voter on Jan. 11, 2005, and aggravated assault on Aug. 16, 2012, all in Wharton County.
• Ronald Miguel Krushall, 48, of 5235 FM 1096 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 14, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Dajara Roshard Martin, 39, of 310 University, No. 312, in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on Nov. 25, 2019. He allegedly stole beer from a convenience store.
Martin has two prior misdemeanor theft conviction, one in Harris County and one in Wharton County.
Martin has prior felony convictions for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, all on Feb. 13, 1998 in Harris County as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug, both on Oct. 23, 2000 in Harris County.
He was convicted for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 11, 2005 in Wharton County.
• Mario Alberto Martinez, 28, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling for terroristic threat against a public servant and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Dec. 22, 2019. Martinez allegedly threatened to harm a sheriff’s deputy on the day he stands accused of stealing a woman’s vehicle.
• Omar Martinez, 20, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling for burglary of a building on Oct. 19, 2019.
The grand jury also indicted Martinez for unauthorized used of a vehicle on Dec. 22, 2019.
• Chad Anthony McMillian, 32, of 5405 FM 441 in El Campo for two counts of theft of a firearm on Sept. 14, 2019.
• Lazaro Francisco Miranda, 27, of 9967 CR 405 in El Campo for violating a protective order on Dec. 26, 2019. He stands accused of ignoring a judge’s order to stay away from a Wharton Apartment Complex.
• Rudy Moreno-Zuniga, 29, of 305 Ave. G in El Campo for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Dec. 27, 2019.
• Stephanie Mowels, 36, of 3802 CR 135 in Wharton for three counts of endangering a child - criminal negligence on Dec. 16, 2019. She allegedly had three children with her when she was selling drugs.
