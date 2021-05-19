Streamlining communication is an ongoing process at El Campo ISD, as employees prepare to cut down to one email address this summer.
During recent years, ECISD employees have used both Microsoft Outlook, using the domain @ecisd.org, and Google Gmail accounts, with @ricebirds.net domains, to send emails. Students are issued Gmail accounts for school-related communication.
With two email addresses, personnel could have emails coming from parents, students and other employees coming into two different in-boxes.
ECISD utilizes other Google services as part of classroom instruction.
“Increased student/teacher communication and use of Google products made it necessary for the teachers to utilize their Google accounts more frequently than in the past,” ECISD Instructional Technology Specialist Chris Skinner said. “This created an undue burden on the staff to maintain multiple email accounts and disrupted communication.”
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, at-home learning has been offered for students using internet platforms and video-calling services, making the online platforms a bigger part of daily instruction than in previous years.
The district has been giving its employees leeway to practice using the new platform during the current school year, and contact by both email providers has continued.
Before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the plan is for teachers to communicate with each other, students and parents via one email platform. Leaders hope to completely switch over to the new platform and domain by July.
Skinner does not anticipate many problems during the switch, except for the occasional question as employees get completely accustomed to using one platform. The tech department has also planned for ensuring emails sent to the old addresses will not be missed.
“The previous domain emails will be forwarded for a period of time to allow for a smooth transition,” Skinner said.
