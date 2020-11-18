Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Michael Christopher Newton, 31, listed as homeless in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26. Newton allegedly had less than a gram of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Nasquier Perez-Cardona, 30, of 11212 Westpark, No. 226, in Houston for two counts of credit or debit card abuse on April 27. He allegedly used another person’s credit card without permission.
• David Alvaro Reyes-Hernandez, 23, of 4603 La Mancha in Mission for money laundering on Oct. 1. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in drug trafficking cash.
• Pete Rodriguez III, 36, of 1042 CR 406 in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 25. He allegedly had less than a gram of crack cocaine.
Rodriguez has prior felony convictions for theft on March 31, 2006 in Victoria County, and burglary of a building on Feb. 24, 2006 and family violence with a previous conviction on April 15, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Steven Domingo Sanchez, 34, of 3 Serena in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 21. He allegedly had less than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Arthur Saucedo Jr., 17, of 1112 Thrift in El Campo for aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm on Sept. 28. He allegedly used a firearm to threaten a woman while stealing from her.
• Faith Christine Scott, 18, of 309 Mills in Eagle Lake for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 3. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and tired to eat it in an effort to impair a police investigation.
• Victor Andrew Torres II, 33, of 607 W. Seventh in Freeport for possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 5. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Michael Paul Washburn, 30, of 1221 Pecan Valley in Wharton County for failure to register as a sex offender on June 29. Convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to inform the sheriff’s department of where he lived.
• Perry Reed White Jr., 43, of 409 Wayside in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 18. He allegedly stole two speakers.
White has prior theft convictions on May 1, 2017 (a felony) and July 15, 2016 (a misdemeanor) and Feb. 24, 2020 (a felony) in Fort Bend County. He has additional felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Feb. 10, 1999 in Brazoria County, robbery on April 28, 2008 in Wharton County; possession of a controlled substance on April 30, 2009 and robbery on June 28, 1999 in Fort Bend County; and aggravated assault on Nov. 3, 2008 in Victoria County.
• Ryan Glen Whittington, 41, of 1821 Red River in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Wharton County Junior College, 911 E. Boling Hwy. in Wharton.
