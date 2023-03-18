Laissez les bons temps rouler (Let The Good Times Roll) with the 63rd annual Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce banquet, being held at the Rustic Chandler in Hillje.
Community, friends and family will be gathering to recognize the Educator of the Year and Citizen of the Year, a pair of closely-guarded secrets with their recipients being completely in the dark until being called on stage, usually with their family’s happily snickering behind them.
Around 250 community members are expected to attend and they will be served fried fish and trimmings and be treated to the musical styling of Chris Rybak, the Accordian Cowboy from Halletsville, playing Cajun music for the assembled crowd and enjoy the Mardi Gras theme as planned by the chamber.
“We normally have a bigger crowd on election years, but we’re cooking for 250 ... A lot of people aren’t sure if there can make it. I tell them that we make extra food and if you can, come on by,” Louise Chamber of Commerce Executive Secretary and Treasurer Shelly Fritz said.
COTY and EOTY are nominated by community members or by the Louise ISD school officials and then selected by the Louise-Hillje Chamber. Daphanie Pinkston and Crystal Bone were selected for COTY and EOTY respectively last year.
Pinkston was honored for her work with both Adopt-a-Vet, helping veterans renovate their homes and Deez Louise Dogs, a non-profit helping Louise’s stray dogs find homes.
Bone was selected for her work at LISD, creating reading programs for students falling behind academically.
The theme is expected to be a big draw for residents looking have a good time.
“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback, they’re really excited. A lot of people really love Mardi Gras,” Fritz said, adding “We hope the community does turn out ... The whole banquet has been going on for 60 years and it’s really for the community.”
This year’s emcee will be one of Louise’s own, Mike Henderson.
The public is welcome to attend with tickets being available for $20 at First State Bank of Louise as well as at the venue that night.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at Hillje event venue the Rustic Chandelier, 5472 N. FM 441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.