Crystal Bone

Bone was selected for her work at LISD, creating reading programs for students falling behind academically

Laissez les bons temps rouler (Let The Good Times Roll) with the 63rd annual Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce banquet, being held at the Rustic Chandler in Hillje.

Community, friends and family will be gathering to recognize the Educator of the Year and Citizen of the Year, a pair of closely-guarded secrets with their recipients being completely in the dark until being called on stage, usually with their family’s happily snickering behind them.

