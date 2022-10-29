Holiday thief pilfers plastic pines

Halloween lights may still be glowing bright orange as witches, bats, spiders and cats stalk the night, but a Christmas Grinch has already slunk into El Campo.

Police would like to know what costume, mask or face that man or woman may have been wearing as he/she drove off with almost $1,000 in Christmas trees from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

