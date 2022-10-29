Holiday thief pilfers plastic pines

Halloween lights may still be glowing bright orange as witches, bats, spiders and cats stalk the night, but a Christmas Grinch has already slunk into El Campo.
Police would like to know what costume, mask or face that man or woman may have been wearing as he/she drove off with almost $1,000 in Christmas trees from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Two 7.5 -foot-tall synthetic trees were stolen requiring two hefty boxes, not exactly something one could just drop into a pocket or pocket book. There is a distinct possibility that someone saw something.
A wicked grin on a fuzzy green dude in a poorly fitting red and white suit?
A masked reindeer? Or, perhaps an extremely tall fellow with a pumpkin head?
Authorities don’t know and welcome the help of good little/big/young/old boys and girls everywhere in capturing the Grinch who turned two extra calender pages this week, to get his/her shoplifting done early.
Offer officers a treat, call 979-543-5311 and help save Christmas today.
