CITY ARRESTS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Aiyana Nikole Perez, 19, of 409 W. Jackson was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 1700 block of North Mechanic for a traffic violation. Processed, she was released later that day for medical reasons.
Davonte Dupree Jones, 24, of 207 Olive was arrested at noon Monday, Jan. 23 Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for probation violation - having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, robbery, family violence choking, being involved in a wreck causing damage to a vehicle and family violence with a previous conviction. New charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance were added. Police encountered Jones when they stopped his vehicle in the 200 block of East Calhoun. A THC cake was seized. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next morning.
Marijuana-laced chewing tobacco was seized and a teen arrested on the grounds of El Campo High School. 600 W. Norris, around noon Wednesday, Jan. 25. About the same time, a vape pen was seized on the campus.
Ashley Leann Rooth, 32, of 303 Calhoun was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 300 block of Merchant. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, Rooth posted $2,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Raymond Alexander Garcia, 26, of 3702 N. Fulton in Wharton was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 on a warrant for family violence. Processed in municipal court, Garcia pleaded guilty, paid a fine and was released later that morning.
PROPERTY
Virginia Castro Reyna, 43, of 1216 East was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 on a warrant for theft under $750 in value. Taken to county jail, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
COUNTY BOOKINGS
ALCOHOL, DRUGS
Julian Alberto Cruz, 41, of 1424 Jennie was arrested by deputies at 8:06 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a single county of possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
Stephanie Llana Escamilla, 25, of 810 Empire was arrested by deputies at 8:06 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for four counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a single county of possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
Pablo Gonzalez Jr., 35, of 5919 Hwy. 60 South in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 1:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for marijuana possession.
Brandi Tashea Pena, 43, of 9411 Iago in Boling was arrested by DPS at 2:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for possession of a controlled substance. Processed, Pena posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
Travis Alan Parsons, 39, of 502 N. Richmond Road in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted $13,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
VIOLENCE, WEAPONS
Chase Richard Tucker, 18, of 8525 FM 1053 North in Imperial was booked at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 on two warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Michael Ray Fucik, 63, of 887 CR 471 was arrested by deputies at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 for misdemeanor assault. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Michael Renard White, 22, of 2500 Junior College Boulevard in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 on warrants for two counts of arson and a single case of possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.
PROPERTY
Keith Wade Hughes, 46, of 1410 Ruth was booked at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 on warrants for burglary of a building and driving while license invalid.
