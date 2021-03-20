Louise ISD school lunches may get a makeover, should the school board vote to switch cafeteria meal vendors after its Tuesday meeting.
A food sampling will be held so that district leaders can taste products from meal supply company Revolution Foods, a nationwide chain that sells meals to schools, assisted living facilities and more.
“It would be for our cafeteria meals to see if we want to make a switch,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The district currently buys frozen meals for school lunches from multiple vendors, Oliver said, one of which is San Antonio food service company Labatt.
Next week, the board will consider renovations to the district’s sports facilities.
“We’re looking to do some improvements for the baseball and softball fields to get those updated,” Oliver said.
In January, trustees voted to completely re-sod the district’s football field, approving a purchase of up to $25,000. Purchasing a mower to cut the field, and also renovations to the stadium seats were also discussed, but no action was taken on either topic at the meeting.
Trustees talked about facilities renovation plans at their February meeting, but major decisions would depend on whether the district opts to go for a bond in the next year or so. The district is still in early stages of the bond discussion, and Oliver estimated the absolute earliest a bond would make it to election would be in November or next May.
Trustees will continue the bond discussion Tuesday and receive additional information on the costs of building a new district bus barn. The district has been in discussions about the bus barn project for at least five years. With a bond being considered, the project’s future is up in the air.
The complete LISD agenda was not available as of press time.
The school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at the LISD building, 408 Second, Louise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.