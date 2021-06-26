The El Campo ISD dress code for the upcoming school year has not been created yet, but changes may be coming after trustees considered potential legal hiccups with the current policy at their meeting Tuesday.
In closed session Tuesday, trustees discussed potential legal issues with the district’s current student and staff dress code policy, seeking advice from the district’s legal council, Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the newspaper Friday.
After returning to open session, trustees unanimously passed a motion for the superintendent and district legal team to review the dress code and come up with revisions where any legal hazards could arise in the future.
What was said specifically in closed session was not disclosed, but Callaghan told the newspaper it pertained to student free speech rights and recent U.S. court case rulings.
The ECISD dress code for the 2021-2022 school year was not voted upon at the meeting, and will be discussed at either a special meeting or the board’s regular July meeting, Callaghan said.
The last time the upcoming school year dress code was addressed by the board was during the March meeting, when trustees debated how to handle issues with enforcing dress code during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The main issue, district leaders said, was with students hiding dress code violations, like piercings and facial hair, behind their face masks or the length of their hair under gators – bandana-like coverings that wrap around the wearer’s neck.
The district’s current dress code policy prohibits male students from wearing piercings, and no students are allowed to wear piercings in places other than the ear. Male students are not allowed to have facial hair, specifically mustaches or beards, and cannot have hair long enough to touch their shirt collar.
Schools are no longer allowed to require masks be worn on campus, due to a mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott issued in May.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that a school district in Pennsylvania had violated a student’s First Amendment rights to free speech. The student, Brandi Levy had sent a vulgar Snapchat message to about 250 people after she didn’t qualify for her school’s varsity cheer team, according to the New York Times. The student was suspended from participating in cheerleading for a year due to the message, and she sued the school, ultimately winning since she had not sent the message on school grounds.
In the Levy case, the court ruled school districts do not have unending control over students’ free speech rights, but they can take action in some cases to prevent bullying or violence.
Schools are able to make more dress code requirements for students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events, according to ECISD leaders, but Texas schools may eventually be required to change policies for the general student population.
In the August 2020 court case De’Andre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. district judge deemed the Texas school district’s dress code requiring only male students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. The judge also ruled such policies can be racially discriminatory.
Since the ruling, Texas schools have waited to see if they would eventually be required to alter dress code policies regarding male students’ hair length.
Both Arnold’s case and Levy’s case are preceded by the 1969 case Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District where the Supreme Court upheld students’ right to free speech when they wore black armbands to school in protest of the Vietnam War. As long as the free speech was not disruptive, the court ruled, it could not be punished by the school district.
