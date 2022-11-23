After approving the concept of arming teachers during the Fall semester, El Campo ISD’s Security Committee will draft its first guidelines on how to implement the program, Tuesday.

Under a Guardian Plan, allowed by the state, and approved by the school board, El Campo ISD staff, may be allowed to carry specified firearms on campus for use in cases of emergency.

