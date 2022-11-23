After approving the concept of arming teachers during the Fall semester, El Campo ISD’s Security Committee will draft its first guidelines on how to implement the program, Tuesday.
Under a Guardian Plan, allowed by the state, and approved by the school board, El Campo ISD staff, may be allowed to carry specified firearms on campus for use in cases of emergency.
This program is the only security measure that received any community or institutional push back, both at the district’s open forum discussions and with one trustee voting against it.
Up to this point, the school board has been given plenty of room to decide exactly how the district’s Guardian Program would look. Training requirements, equipment and whether the arms would be carried on the Guardian’s person or stored in classroom safes has yet to be decided.
“I am looking forward to talking through the Guardian possibilities of what that could look like. We’re actually just going to be reviewing it. Checking the temperature of the committee moving forward,” ECISD Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells said.
The committee will also review the security upgrades already made to El Campo campuses.
“I am wanting to update the committee on the upgrades that have been completed to date. We’re still getting door sensors installed, we’ve had a lockdown at every campus (and) we’ve tested our ballistic film (installed on windows), it worked and held the glass intact versus a baseball bat,” Wells said.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the El Campo ISD Boardroom, 700 W. Norris, with time reserved for public comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.