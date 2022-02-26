Leader-News history lesson starts in 1890

“A newspaper in Texas? Does the intelligence of the state demand a newspaper? ... This circumstance may appear incredible to one who is not aware of the ignorance which prevails abroad in regard to the true conditions of this state...,” according to an 1850 letter by Linda Rankin [1811-1888]
Rankin was a Presbyterian missionary who came to Texas in 1847 to convert Mexicans to Presbyterianism and distribute Spanish language Bibles in Texas and Mexico out of Brownsville.
After the Civil War, she raised money to build a mission in Monterrey – the first Protestant mission in Mexico. She wrote and published “Texas in 1850” through the eyes of a New England woman now living in uncivilized Texas.
Wharton County was established 1846 with Wharton its county seat.
The only area newspapers available to its residents were published either in Columbus or Matagorda and delivered via slow mail service. It wasn’t until the late 1880s and 1890s that any weekly newspapers could stay in business locally by having enough subscribers and business ads.
The longest duration newspaper is Wharton Spectator which was founded Nov. 1, 1888, passing through several ownerships and publishers. It is now published under the title Wharton Journal-Spectator [Wharton County Newspapers, Inc].
The town of El Campo was established as Prairie Switch 1881, and changed to El Campo 1890.
Some of the newspapers that came, went or stayed included the El Campo Eagle November 1894; El Campo News 1901; El Campo Citizen 1900; El Campo Eye 1906; The Daily Commercial plus Ansley’s Express & Rice Belt Commercial 1912; El Campo Record & Louise News 1924; Czech language paper Pasel Svelta 1924 [later replaced by Svoboda; most short lived.
A second El Campo News was started by W. Macura in 1925; he sold it to Paul Holcomb in 1930.
Culp Krueger established the El Campo Leader in 1957. In 1958, he bought the El Campo News and Svoboda. The consolidated papers El Campo Leader-News/Svoboda operated with Herschel Hunt as editor.
Svoboda was established in La Grange and ran there 1885-1927. Svoboda (Liberty in Czech) was brought back in 1931 and was considered a continuation of publishing, backing a claim of it being the oldest Czech paper published in the South.
To promote the merger, a special edition was published April 2, 1958, Vol. 73 No. 1, five sections, 38 pages – all for five cents, the regular price for every edition. A year’s subscription was $3 in county or $4 per year out of county.
Published each Wednesday at 505 E. Jackson, the newspaper’s telephone number was LI(ncoln)-3-2757; and its motto: “Follow the Leader for all the News.”
The size of the paper was much larger at that time 22.5 inches by 16.5 inches. The current page size is 22.5 x 12.5 inches.
By-lines included Chuck Schwartzkopt with Radio News From KULP and Chuck’s Wagon; sport’s editor F.D. “Smitty” Smith with Afield with Johnny by Johnny Burstrom; Strikes & Spares by Ross McDade; and The Gulf Golfer by Ed Ducnow. Society editor Maurine Duncan wrote the Notebook and Woman’s World.
Outlying community news was presented by separate writers: Garwood News by Mrs. M.L. Heiman, Taiton Community News by Mary Mrnustik, Louise Happenings by Dennye Jo Kieth. School came from individual writers as well: Teen’s Territory by Gary Laird, Campus Corner by Judy Anderson were standing articles along with The Hornet’s Buzz at Louise High School by Lillian Wendel and Barbara Kana.
Other contributors with by-Lines were Frances Wilshire who wrote the County Home Demonstration Agent, the Report From the County Seat was by Bob Harris, El Campo Area Farm & Ranch Comments by Dr. Charles F. Drapela, Wharton County Checkerboard News was written by Tommy Gresham, Insurance News by Sol Staller, and Seven No Trump by Tom McLeod which was about the card game Bridge (he also wrote for El Campo Citizen).
The only newspaper competitor for Krueger’s paper was the El Campo Citizen published every Monday. The Leader-News/Svoboda came out every Wednesday.
Both papers sold for five cents per edition.
The Citizen’s publisher was Mrs. A.A. Sparkman, assistant publisher Tom McLeod and the editor was Norval Clapp. Louise News was written by Mrs. Hensley Kieth, Broadcasts From Louise by Mrs. Jesse Thomas Crowell, Danevang News by Peggy Bram, and Nada News Mrs. Fred Kubesch.
The El Campo Leader-News/Svoboda had this assurance: “Any erroneous reflection upon the character, standing or reputation of any firm, corporation or individual published in these columns will be carefully corrected upon it being brought to the attention of the publisher.”
The next few columns will give Front Page news, Society and Sports news and local ads from wide variety of businesses.
This will be better than watching the 1985 movie “Back to the Future.”
