One 24-year-old El Campo man suffered a gunshot wound last week when a fight at a McGrew Street home grew far more dangerous.
Now his alleged shooter, Brian Leon Shorter Jr., 20, of 301 Sentinel, faces a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case, El Campo Police Sgt. Justin Soza said started with a altercation at a McGrew Street home where a shotgun attack had taken place injuring a local man.
On 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, two groups of people outside the home in the 800 block of McGrew, about 10 in all, began to argue and then to fight physically.
At some point, a gun was drawn.
“Multiple shots were reported,” Soza said, but adding only one struck the victim, wounding him in the right arm.
All others appear to have missed all people, cars and structures.
No other injuries were reported.
Shorter is believed to be the only person who fired any shots, thus responsible for the shot that struck the victim.
El Campo EMS was called to the scene to treat the gunshot wound. As EMTs worked to stabilize the victim, a Life Flight helicopter ambulance was summoned. As of press time, the victim remains in Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in stable condition.
El Campo Police posted a photo of Shorter on its social media page as soon as it became apparent he was the suspect. That image was picked up by other law enforcement agencies in the area.
“We put it out on Facebook. He turned himself in the next day because of that. Those were his words,” Soza said.
Shorter surrendered directly at the Wharton County Jail at 7:33 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. He then posted a $70,000 bond and was released the same day.
Officers are still trying to sort out why the fight that led to the shooting took place. “There’s nothing to indicate that it was drug related,” Soza said.
